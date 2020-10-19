The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Na tional Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Investigation Officer (IO) over a bail matter of accused Nadeem Bandesha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Na tional Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Investigation Officer (IO) over a bail matter of accused Nadeem Bandesha.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the bail plea, filed by Nadeem Ahmed Bandesha.

The NAB had alleged that the accused, in connivance with other accused persons, formed and registered a company named as M/s MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and lured the general public to invest in the company. It was promised that company will pay Rs 36,000 or a Motorcycle on investment of Rs 25,000 after the expiry of 45 days.

During the course of proceedings, the Prosecutor General of NAB said that 11,000 claims had been received against the company. He said that people were robbed by making a fake motorcycle company.

The counsel for the accused said that the accused was employed in a motorcycle manufacturing company. NAB did not arrest the real owners, he added.

He said that the accused had been arrested for three years and no charges had been filed asyet. The court expressed surprise at the lack of progress in the case.

The court summoned NAB investigating officer and adjourned hearing of the case for ten days.