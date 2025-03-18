Open Menu

Supreme Court Summons NCCWD Representative In Child Abduction Case

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned a representative from the National Commission for Child Welfare and Development (NCCWD) and adjourned the hearing of the case to a later date.

The five-member Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justices Jamal Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Shahid Bilal Hasan, presided over the proceedings.

In November 2024, the Constitutional Bench had taken suo motu notice of multiple petitions regarding the abduction of children in various cases across the country.

One of the petitioners informed the Court that the Attorney General had failed to hold a meeting with the Inspectors General of Police from the four provinces, as directed during a previous hearing.

However, Additional Attorney General Amir Rahman contradicted the petitioner’s claim, confirming that the meeting had indeed taken place.

The petitioner further expressed concerns that several organizations and government departments dedicated to the welfare and protection of children were ineffective in addressing the issue.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan, visibly displeased, remarked that government departments should fulfill their responsibilities without needing Court intervention.

As a result, the Court summoned a representative from the NCCWD to appear before it and adjourned the hearing to a date to be determined later.

