Supreme Court summons Registrar SBBU Chitral in employees regularization case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned the Registrar Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Chitral in a case regarding regularization of university employees

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench observed that the Chitral campus has now become a university and regularizing employees was in the jurisdiction of the University.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that the university management had stated that they had not sufficient budget. He asked why did the university advertise again when there was no budget? Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that there was no mechanism as the people had started to consider education as a business. He observed that employees should be regularized, depending on their qualifications and recruitments should be in accordance with the law.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked when the university again advertised jobs in newspapers, did the university management review that all appointments would be completed in budget.

The counsel for the university said that the university bore all expenses from its own budget and got no fund from the Higher Education Commission.

Justice Munib Akhtar said if HEC did not allocate budge, would the university expel all employees? The University can't remove employees whose performance was good, he added.

The counsel for the university said it in 2017, the Chitral sub-campus had received university status.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked what was written about contract employees in the new Act? The lawyer responded that there was a contract between the University and the employees.

The counsel for the employees said that the High Court had ordered that employees be regularized. For two years, employees had not been allowed to work despite being regularized, he added.

Later, the court summoned Registrar of the university and adjourned hearing of the case tilldate in office.