Supreme Court Summons Registrar Sindh High Court In Alleged Illegal Appointments In SHC, District Judiciary

Supreme Court summons Registrar Sindh High Court in alleged illegal appointments in SHC, district judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Registrar Sindh High Court (SHC) in a case pertaining to alleged illegal appointments in SHC and district judiciary.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case and directed the Registrar SHC to appear before the bench on next date of hearing.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked the Registrar to inform about how many recruitments had been made since 2017. The bench asked the Registrar to inform under which law the judicial staff was recruited.

Justice Bandial said that according to the petitioner, six of the recruits for the post of court clerk were relatives of Zulfiqar Sheikh.

He said the petitioner also stated that Ghulam Rasool Somroo former Registrar of Sindh High Court recruited persons ignoring the merit and age limit.

The bench remarked that out of nine stenographers recruited in Karachi West, eight were from other districts.

Justice Bandial said that the Registrar had admitted to recruit 12 people, including his two sons.

He said that the procedure for appointment of judges was governed by regulations.

The petitioner said that apparently, domicile concessions were granted on the letters of District and Sessions Judges. The letters of all the District and Sessions Judges were of the same date, he added.

The bench after hearing arguments summoned the Registrar SHC and adjourned hearing till December 2.

