Supreme Court Summons Secretary Interior In Bani Gala Encroachment Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:25 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the Federal Secretary Interior in a case regarding Bani Gala encroachment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the Federal Secretary Interior in a case regarding Bani Gala encroachment.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over non installation of sewage treatment plants.

The court also sought copy of proposed suggestions from the Capital Development Authority regarding changing of Islamabad's master plan.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the the civic body had to submit report regarding changing of master plan but still it was not submitted.

He asked how much time would be required for installation of treatment plant at Korang nullah.

The counsel for CDA said that three treatment plants have been approved which would be installed in next two years.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked that were there any temporary plans for water treatment? He asked why did the government allow people to build homes near the Korang nullah.

He remarked that people would also have to take steps to keep clean Korang nullah.

The state counsel said due to illegal settlements in a huge number along the Korang nullah it cannot be abolished.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that if law was implemented these illegal encroachments could be removed.

Justice Azmat Saeed observed that the government showed its helplessness over removal of illegal populations.

The Director General of the Environment department said the Municipal Corporation Islamabad did not implement recommendations of the Environment Department.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked the Secretary Interior to assist the court over the matter.

He remarked that Islamabad's master plan should be changed after through consideration.

He directed the government to take short term initiatives to the resolve the matter regarding changing of capital's master plan and to remove encroachments.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.

