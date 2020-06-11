Supreme Court summons Secretary Railways in employees regularisation case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the Secretary Railways in a case regarding regularisation of the services of employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the Secretary Railways in a case regarding regularisation of the services of employees.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Muhammad Ramzan, counsel for the petitioners, said the employees had been working in the railways for 20 years.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked whether all the employees were contractual. The counsel responded that the employees were like daily-wagers who were working against regular posts.

The chief justice asked whether any advertisement was given for the appointment of the employees. The counsel replied that the posts were not advertised.

It was the reason that the Pakistan Railways was in a bad condition as there was a procedure for everything, the CJP observed. He said let a single document be presented in the court showing that they were railway employees.

The counsel said all the documents of employees were with the Pakistan Railways, which was being run by them (employees).

The chief justice asked against which project the employees were appointed. Who had appointed those employees. Yesterday again the railway coaches derailed, though no one died but millions of rupees were lost, he added. The Pakistan Railways representative informed the court that the employees were appointed on the recommendations of various civil departments.They were gatekeepers on the railway tracks, he added. The chief justice observed that every day railway accidents were being occurred. How such temporary appointments were made in the Railways, he asked.

He said the railway officers were taking huge salaries. Temporary appointments were being made to the important posts.There was a time when very experienced people were hired for this job, he added.He said that the Railways was in a poor condition. Neither the lawyer nor the railway authorities knew anything in that regard, he added.The court summoned the Secretary Railways and adjourned the case till Friday.