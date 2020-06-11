UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Summons Secretary Railways In Employees Regularisation Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:08 PM

Supreme Court summons Secretary Railways in employees regularisation case

The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the Secretary Railways in a case regarding regularisation of the services of employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the Secretary Railways in a case regarding regularisation of the services of employees.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Muhammad Ramzan, counsel for the petitioners, said the employees had been working in the railways for 20 years.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked whether all the employees were contractual. The counsel responded that the employees were like daily-wagers who were working against regular posts.

The chief justice asked whether any advertisement was given for the appointment of the employees. The counsel replied that the posts were not advertised.

It was the reason that the Pakistan Railways was in a bad condition as there was a procedure for everything, the CJP observed. He said let a single document be presented in the court showing that they were railway employees.

The counsel said all the documents of employees were with the Pakistan Railways, which was being run by them (employees).

The chief justice asked against which project the employees were appointed. Who had appointed those employees. Yesterday again the railway coaches derailed, though no one died but millions of rupees were lost, he added. The Pakistan Railways representative informed the court that the employees were appointed on the recommendations of various civil departments.They were gatekeepers on the railway tracks, he added. The chief justice observed that every day railway accidents were being occurred. How such temporary appointments were made in the Railways, he asked.

He said the railway officers were taking huge salaries. Temporary appointments were being made to the important posts.There was a time when very experienced people were hired for this job, he added.He said that the Railways was in a poor condition. Neither the lawyer nor the railway authorities knew anything in that regard, he added.The court summoned the Secretary Railways and adjourned the case till Friday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Poor Died Job All Million Court

Recent Stories

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

58 seconds ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

3 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.