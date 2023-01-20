UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Summons Sindh Chief Secretary In Missing Girls Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 07:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday summoned the Secretary interior and Sindh Chief Secretary on next hearing on a petition regarding the recovery of two missing girls.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, while heading a three-member bench which heard the case, observed that the court had sought comments from the Sindh Chief Secretary and the Interior Ministry, but no answer was submitted.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it was an important issue as the missing girls had not been recovered. Who would be responsible if the citizens would disappear, he asked.

The court instructed the respondents to submit the report regarding the recovery of the missing girls and adjourned further hearing till January 27.

