Supreme Court Suspended Two SHC Decision Regarding SPSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Supreme Court has suspended two significant decisions of the Sindh High Court following an appeal by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The appeal was filed by SPSC challenging the Sindh High Court’s directive to conduct interviews for certain unsuccessful candidates.

A three-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the case.

SPSC's counsel, Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar, informed the court that in 2021, 22,877 candidates appeared for the combined competitive examination conducted by the commission. Of these, 186 candidates passed the written exam and were subsequently interviewed.

However, the Sindh High Court, acting on petitions from some unsuccessful candidates, ordered oral interviews for 11 such candidates.

The counsel argued that under the law, marks cannot be increased after the written exam, and granting oral interview opportunities to unsuccessful candidates would undermine the merit and transparency of the commission’s process.

Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar further contended that the High Court’s intervention was an unnecessary exercise of authority, jeopardizing not only the commission's credibility but also the future of successful candidates.

Based on these arguments, the Supreme Court suspended both decisions of the Sindh High Court. APP/mwq

