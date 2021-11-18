UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Suspends BHC's Suo Moto Notices

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:12 PM

Supreme Court suspends BHC's suo moto notices

The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Balochistan High Court's suo moto notice and also dismissed the notice of suspension of Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Balochistan High Court's suo moto notice and also dismissed the notice of suspension of Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah conducted the preliminary hearing of the appeal against the order of the Balochistan High Court. The order of Balochistan High Court was challenged by AC and DC.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani counsel for the petitioner said that the family of the man killed in the grenade attack did not name the police or the FC officials in the First Information Report (FIR).

He said that heirs were protesting against the police behavior.

He said that Advocate Kamran Murtaza apprised the Chief Justice of BHC about the incident on WhatsApp.

The Chief Justice BHC taking notice on WhatsApp suspended Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Quetta, he added.

He said that the BHC in its suo moto notice also ordered FC to register a case. He pleaded the court to suspend BHC order to the extent of Assistant Commissioner.

Justice Ijaz said that the whole order would be suspended.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Chief Justice Balochistan Supreme Court Quetta Police Man Sajjad Ali FIR Family WhatsApp Court

Recent Stories

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contemp ..

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contempt of Congress Case on December ..

3 minutes ago
 Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People ..

Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People Starting Monday

3 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of ..

Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of Migrants From Belarus to Home ..

5 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Is ..

Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Islamia University of Bahawalpur ..

5 minutes ago
 German Interior Minister Denies Reports About Berl ..

German Interior Minister Denies Reports About Berlin's Readiness to Accept Refug ..

5 minutes ago
 11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 criminals held, contraband seized

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.