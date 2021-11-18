The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Balochistan High Court's suo moto notice and also dismissed the notice of suspension of Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Balochistan High Court's suo moto notice and also dismissed the notice of suspension of Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah conducted the preliminary hearing of the appeal against the order of the Balochistan High Court. The order of Balochistan High Court was challenged by AC and DC.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani counsel for the petitioner said that the family of the man killed in the grenade attack did not name the police or the FC officials in the First Information Report (FIR).

He said that heirs were protesting against the police behavior.

He said that Advocate Kamran Murtaza apprised the Chief Justice of BHC about the incident on WhatsApp.

The Chief Justice BHC taking notice on WhatsApp suspended Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Quetta, he added.

He said that the BHC in its suo moto notice also ordered FC to register a case. He pleaded the court to suspend BHC order to the extent of Assistant Commissioner.

Justice Ijaz said that the whole order would be suspended.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.