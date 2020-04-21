UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Suspends FST Verdict Regarding FIA DD A&F's Promotion

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:23 PM

Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday suspended the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) decision regarding the promotion of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Deputy Director (DD) Admin and Finance (A&F) Khalid Mahmood Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday suspended the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) decision regarding the promotion of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Deputy Director (DD) Admin and Finance (A&F) Khalid Mahmood Akhtar.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan accepted the appeal for hearing, filed by interior secretary against FST decision.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said Khalid was posted in FIA on deputation from the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) office.

He inquired, under which law he was regularized in the FIA.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said this was a matter of seniority. The service tribunal ruled in favor of Khalid, relying on the rules of the tribunal, he added.

He said the service tribunal decided to promote Khalid in grade 19 in 2012. He said Khalid's promotion in grade 17 was not reviewed.

FIA Deputy Attorney General Sohail Mahmood and Additional Director Law Qaiser Masood appeared before the court on behalf of the applicant.

