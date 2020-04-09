Supreme Court suspends high court order regarding appointment of a teacher at special education school

The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the high court order regarding appointment of Abdul Jabbar as teacher in the special education school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the high court order regarding appointment of Abdul Jabbar as teacher in the special education school.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Abdul Jabbar said that there were 115 teacher posts vacant in the Punjab Education Department. He said that teachers were appointed against 89 posts. Two teachers out of 89 did not submit their joining reports, he added.

He said that his client was on 108th position on the merit list so he should be appointed as teacher.

The Chief Justice asked how he was eligible after coming 108th position as there were only 89 vacancies.

The counsel said the ones who got better position on the merit were appointed on special posts.

The Chief Justice asked the two positions he was referring to have been re-advertised.

The court observed that Abdul Jabbar did not met with merit for appointment to these posts.