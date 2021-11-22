Supreme Court suspends Lahore High Court order regarding stoppage of inquiry against ghee manufacturers

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) order regarding stoppage of inquiry against ghee/cooking oil manufacturers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) order regarding stoppage of inquiry against ghee/cooking oil manufacturers.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against Dalda Foods Limited Karachi regarding excessive pricing of Ghee/Cooking oil.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui counsel for the CCP said that the Prime Minister's citizen portal received a complaint about the increase in food prices. Upon receiving compliant, Competition commission launched inquiry against 117 mills, he added.

He said that the CCP also wrote letters to 117 ghee mills and sought information regarding compliants. The CCP after receiving response of its letter initiated inquiry against ghee mills over excessive prices, he added.

Justice Mansoor observed that the authority passed the order before writing information letters to the ghee mills.

He asked who authorized the Joint Director to initiate an investigation? The counsel for CCP said that inquiries against ghee mills had been stopped following the order of Lahore High Court.

Upon this, Justice Mansoor said if the structure was not maintained at the start of the inquiry, how would the inquiry be maintained? If the commission had to inquire into the price hike, then first it should narrate reasons before ghee mills, he added.

He said that the CCP sent notices and did not state why the mills were being called.

The counsel said that all inquiries were pending due to LHC order.

Justice Bandial asked the CCP to continue its inquiry and suspended the LHC order. The Competition Commission should use its powers to investigate against the mills, he added.

He said that there were some shortcomings in the LHC order which needed to be clarified.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.