Supreme Court Suspends Lahore High Court's Decision Regarding Lawyer's Release

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:48 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday suspended a decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding release of Colonel (reted) Inamur Rahim Advocate on an appeal of federal government and adjourned the case for a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday suspended a decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding release of Colonel (reted) Inamur Rahim Advocate on an appeal of Federal government and adjourned the case for a week.

Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor submitted an initial report in a sealed envelope regarding the arrest of the lawyer by the law enforcement agencies.

He adopted the stance before the top court bench that the law enforcement agencies had recovered sensitive material and information from Inamur Rahim.

Justice Mushir Alam asked the attorney general that either the detainee had been informed about the charges against him.

To this Anwar Mansoor answered in yes. A laptop had been recovered from the accused, he informed.

To a question by the bench, the attorney general said time frame for completion of investigation from the accused could not be ascertained at this stage.

Inamur Rahim was not alone, there were also other people involved in suspicious activities, he said.

He said some people had been arrested while others would be held soon on same charges.

After hearing arguments, the bench suspended the decision of LHC against the arrest of Inamur Rahim.

A three member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted the hearing on federation's appeal against LHC's judgment.

