UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Suspends LHC Order Against Selection Of 'Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Supreme Court suspends LHC order against selection of 'Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) order against selection of 'Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) order against selection of 'Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj'.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the appeal against the Lahore High Court's decision on the issue of selection of Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj (assistants for Hajj pilgrims).

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Attorney General told the court that the assistants were selected for the service of pilgrims. The selection of Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj was a requirement of the Saudi government, he added.

The Chief Justice asked who would pay to the of Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj for their services.

The AAG said the Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj were the employees of government departments, which would pay their salaries.

He said the government was ready to answer the questions of the high court.

If the order was not suspended then the pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia would face difficulties, he added.

The single-member LHC Multan Bench of Justice Shahid Karim had issued an interim order on the petition of five policemen directing the Religious Ministry not to send the Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj to Saudi Arabia.

The policemen, in their petition, had stated the Names of 66 employees, including them, who were selected through balloting from all over Punjab, were sent to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, but they were ignored by the ministry which instead selected its favourite persons as assistants.

During today's hearing, the SC remarked that in general, the court did not interfere in the interim orders of the high court, but it was suspending the orders in view of the difficulties to be faced by the pilgrims.

Subsequently, the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Hajj Punjab Saudi Saudi Arabia Afridi All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Italian Defence Chief calls on COAS Bajwa

Italian Defence Chief calls on COAS Bajwa

29 seconds ago
 Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalaba ..

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

31 seconds ago
 NCRC holds consultative meeting on children with d ..

NCRC holds consultative meeting on children with disabilities

32 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country;P ..

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

34 seconds ago
 Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open results

Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open results

4 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's Ambassador calls on Acting Governor B ..

Kazakhstan's Ambassador calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.