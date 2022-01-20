UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Suspends LHC Order To Abolish Special Quota For Backward Areas Of Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 07:47 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the decision of Lahore High Court to abolish special quota awarded by Punjab government to the residents of backward areas of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the decision of Lahore High Court to abolish special quota awarded by Punjab government to the residents of backward areas of the province.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the case regarding advertisement to the extent of fixation of 20% quota under the category of special zone.

In 2018, Punjab government had given quota in jobs for the residents of backward areas including Bhakkar, Multan and Mianwali. Under the quota, residents of backward areas were to be given 20% quota for 40 years.

The affectees had challenged the Punjab government's quota notification in the high court.

The LHC had declared the Punjab government's quota for backward areas unconstitutional.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Mudassir Abbasi said that the quota given by the Punjab government was not a violation of any constitutional article. The quota was given in accordance with sections 20, 23 of the Civil Servants Act, he added.

He said that the employees also passed the examination. Letters had also been issued to the employees but joining was not being received, he added.

Justice Ijaz said that the Supreme Court had upheld this quota in its two decisions. He said that the LHC decision was being suspended now and the detailed case would be heard later.

