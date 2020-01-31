Supreme Court suspends orders for restoration of food department official

The Supreme Court on Friday suspended orders of service tribunal for reinstatement of a food department official, involved in a wheat embezzlement case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday suspended orders of service tribunal for reinstatement of a food department official, involved in a wheat embezzlement case.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed passed the orders on an appeal filed by Punjab government against the service tribunal orders. The bench heard the matter at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

A law officer stated before the bench that Ahsan Ullah committed embezzlement of wheat and gunny bags while working as food grain supervisor at Mianwali. He submitted that after the inquiry, the official was found guilty. He submitted that inquiry committee ordered his dismissal and recovery of Rs 5600000 in 2011.

He submitted that the respondent official approached the service tribunal who ignored case facts and ordered his restoration. He pleaded with the bench for setting aside the orders of the tribunal.

The bench was apprised that the tribunal ordered restoration of the respondent after being told that the wheat and gunny bags were lost in the flood.

At this, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, a member of bench, observed that wheat and gunny bags were missing.

The national exchequer faced a loss of Rs 5600000 then how the service tribunal could restore the official, he added.

Subsequently, the court suspended orders of the tribunal and sought more documents from the Punjab government while adjourning the hearing.

Meanwhile, the bench also dismissed an appeal filed by a 'Patwari' for his reinstatement into service.

A counsel on behalf of the applicant Mubarak Ali submitted that his client was dismissed from service on charges of Rs 75000 embezzlement in land transfer fee.

He submitted that the department dismissed the applicant without affording an opportunity for hearing.He contended that the step was against the law. He mentioned that the high court also dismissed petition against the departmental action. He contended that there was no charge of corruption against his client in 32 years service period. He pleaded with the court to allow the appeal and ordered restoration of his client into service.

However, the bench dismissed the appeal while observingthat the applicant caused loss to the national exchequer.