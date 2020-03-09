UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Suspends Peshawar High Court Decision Regarding Restoration Of 79 Employees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:23 PM

Supreme Court suspends Peshawar High Court decision regarding restoration of 79 employees

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) verdict regarding restoration of 79 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) verdict regarding restoration of 79 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa employees.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case regarding the reinstatement of dismissed KP government employees.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked how four different types of cases were combined.

The Additional Advocate General KP replied that there were 79 cases and 79 PHC judgments.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked about the cases against Rehman Baba Shrine employees.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said all employees were regularized except a clerk.

The chief justice said as per the notification dated June 3, 2008, they had been regularized in scale one.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh said the Trust property was merged with the government.

The court after initial hearing accepted the petition, issued notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

