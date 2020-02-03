UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Suspends Peshawar High Court Orders For Inquiry Of BRT Project

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:23 PM

Supreme Court suspends Peshawar High Court orders for inquiry of BRT project

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the Peshawar High Court order to investigate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the Peshawar High Court order to investigate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The apex court sought details of the total cost as well as details regarding the completion of the BRT project.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Faisal Arab, heard the case filed by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government against the FIA probe.

In November 2019, the Peshawar High Court had directed the FIA to conduct an inquiry into different aspects of the BRT project.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked the KP government counsel what the initial cost was and when would the project be completed.

Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel asked was there even a completion date of the BRT project. The KP government's counsel replied that the project would be completed by July 31.

He pointed out the PHC had given a verdict which the petitioner had not even requested.

Ordering the FIA to stop probing in the project, SC adjourned the hearing foran indefinite period.

