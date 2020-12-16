UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Suspends PHC's Decision Of Teachers Reinstatement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, taking up the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government's appeal, suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict regarding the reinstatement of teachers.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the case.

The court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing till after winter vacation.

KP Advocate General Shumail Butt said teachers were recruited in droves on political grounds during the previous regimes.

He said the teachers who were recruited were not meeting the criteria and qualification.

Justice Munib said all these recruitment were made without fulfilling the codal formalities.

