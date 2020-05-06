UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Suspends Service Restoration Of Postal Services Employee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to suspend service restoration of Pakistan Postal Services employee Muhammad Boota.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the amount of corruption against Muhammad Boota could not be ascertained as somewhere Rs 4.2 million, somewhere Rs 1.4 million and then Rs 2.9 million corruption had been mentioned.

He said that Muhammad Boota was acquitted by the high court for not determining the corruption amount.

The Additional Attorney General said that three inquiries were conducted against Muhammad Boota. In the last fact finding inquiry, Muhammad Boota was found guilty of corruption of Rs 1.4 million, he added.

The counsel for Muhammad Boota said that his client was posted at Post Office Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore. Other accused in the case were forcibly retired, he added.

The Chief Justice said that corruption had been proved against the accused. There was no leniency in corruption cases, he added.

