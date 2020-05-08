The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Service Tribunal's decision regarding service restoration of Pakistan Post employee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Service Tribunal's decision regarding service restoration of Pakistan Post employee.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by the Pakistan Post against the Service Tribunal decision.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the tribunal had stated that all allegations of corruption were true but it reinstated him.

The Chief Justice asked if the allegations mentioned by the inquiry committee were true then under what law the tribunal annulled the decision of the inquiry committee.

The Additional Attorney General said that tribunal reinstated service and stopped his annual increment for four years.

The Chief Justice asked how could a service tribunal reinstate an employee involved in corruption in a government department.

The court accepted the government's petition against accused Imran Shahid.