Supreme Court suspends show-cause notice issued to SP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday suspended a show-cause notice, issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to SP Operations (Sadr) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti.

The court also stopped the LHC proceedings against the SP and issued notices to parties while adjourning further hearing.

A division bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by the SP against issuance of a show-cause notice by the LHC over an alleged misstatement.

At the outset of the proceedings, a counsel for the petitioner argued before the bench that the respondent did not present all facts before the LHC and attempted to mislead the court by presenting incorrect facts. He submitted that his client did not make any misstatement in the court and pleaded with the court to set aside the show-cause notice issued by the LHC.

The LHC registrar also appeared before the court and submitted the case record in compliance with the earlier orders of the bench.

Subsequently, the bench suspended the show-cause notice and stopped proceedings against the SP and issued notices to the parties, while adjourning further hearing.

Meanwhile, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Friday deferred proceedings for an indefinite time period against the SP after it was told that the Supreme Court had suspended the proceedings.

The LHC CJ had issued show-cause notice to the SP over giving a misstatement in the court. He had many times rejected unconditional apology by the SP in the matter.

A citizen had filed a petition against illegal occupation of his property by the Township police. The petitioner told the court that the police officials visited his home and threatened him. The SP had claimed that an opinion from the DIG legal had been sought before the police visit to the petitioner's residence. However, the DIG told the court that the matter was not related to his office and he held no meeting with the SP.