UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Suspends Show-cause Notice Issued To SP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:34 PM

Supreme Court suspends show-cause notice issued to SP

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday suspended a show-cause notice, issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to SP Operations (Sadr) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday suspended a show-cause notice, issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to SP Operations (Sadr) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti.

The court also stopped the LHC proceedings against the SP and issued notices to parties while adjourning further hearing.

A division bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by the SP against issuance of a show-cause notice by the LHC over an alleged misstatement.

At the outset of the proceedings, a counsel for the petitioner argued before the bench that the respondent did not present all facts before the LHC and attempted to mislead the court by presenting incorrect facts. He submitted that his client did not make any misstatement in the court and pleaded with the court to set aside the show-cause notice issued by the LHC.

The LHC registrar also appeared before the court and submitted the case record in compliance with the earlier orders of the bench.

Subsequently, the bench suspended the show-cause notice and stopped proceedings against the SP and issued notices to the parties, while adjourning further hearing.

Meanwhile, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Friday deferred proceedings for an indefinite time period against the SP after it was told that the Supreme Court had suspended the proceedings.

The LHC CJ had issued show-cause notice to the SP over giving a misstatement in the court. He had many times rejected unconditional apology by the SP in the matter.

A citizen had filed a petition against illegal occupation of his property by the Township police. The petitioner told the court that the police officials visited his home and threatened him. The SP had claimed that an opinion from the DIG legal had been sought before the police visit to the petitioner's residence. However, the DIG told the court that the matter was not related to his office and he held no meeting with the SP.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Police Threatened Visit Sajjad Ali All From Court

Recent Stories

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, two motorcy ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR Concerned About Deteriorating Humanitarian C ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 10 accused for possessing illegal we ..

2 minutes ago

Physical test for posts in Prisons Deptt. from Jul ..

2 minutes ago

Tractor production increases 59.03% in 11 months S ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.