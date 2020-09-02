UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Suspends Sindh High Court Verdict Over Sugar Inquiry Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the Federal Government's appeal for hearing and suspended the Sindh High Court's (SHC) verdict regarding setting up of the Sugar Inquiry Commission (SIC).

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the appeal.

During the course of proceedings, the court issued notices to the respondent and also sought replies from the sugar mill owners.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan said the SHC had annulled the commission on technical basis as its verdict declared that the notification regarding setting up the commission was not published in the official gazette.

He questioned how the delay in a gazette notification could affect the working of the commission, which only verified the facts mentioned in the inquiry report.

He asked how the SHC could annul the facts as a representative of intelligence agency was included in the commission with the Federal Cabinet's approval.

Those sugar mills, he said, had approached the SHC whose audit had not been conducted. Their owners knew about the formation of commission, he added.

The AGP said that the notification to form the inquiry commission was issued on March 16. The commission was set up under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act to investigate the sugar scandal. It was alleged that one more member was added to the commission after issuance of the notification regarding its formation.

He said when the commission completed its inquiry, the mill owners started litigation. No one had raised any objection when the commission was carrying out inquiry.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan observed no party's rights were affected by errors in the procedure.

Later, the case was adjourned for a month.

