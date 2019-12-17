UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Suspends Sindh High Court Verdict Regarding Admissions Policy In Medical, Dental Colleges

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:13 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Sindh High Court verdict regarding admissions policy in medical and dental colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Sindh High Court verdict regarding admissions policy in medical and dental colleges.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by Pakistan Medical Council (PMC).

During the course of proceedings, Chaudhry Muhammad Amir appeared on behalf of PMC and stated that the SHC allowed admissions in the province under previous admissions policy.

He said that new admission policy had been protected in new law.

He said that Pakistan Medical and Dental Council's old regulations had been included in new PMC ordinance.

He said that PMDC ordinance was abolished in August 2019 and then PMC ordinance 2019 was introduced. In new law, the admission test merit had been increased from 60 percent to 70 percent.

The court accepted the PMC petition for hearing and issued notices to the respondents.

