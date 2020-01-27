Supreme Court takes up audit report about Railways losses

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday took note of malpractices and losses in Railways, as pointed out in an audit report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday took note of malpractices and losses in Railways, as pointed out in an audit report.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case, related to the Railways.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice expressed displeasure over the audit report, observing that no other department was facing such corruption.

He said that all Railways records were manual, instead of being computerized.The people were at risk while traveling on trains, he added.

He asked about the follow-up of train fire incident and Railways lawyer explained that an inquiry against two suspects was underway.

Justice Gulzar pointed out that the department had failed to install proper tracks and signals to ensure the safety of the passengers.

He said the world was developing the transportation system including bullet trains but Pakistan still lacked advanced passenger and goods trains.

The Chief Justice said the entire Railways department seemed to be involved in politics and persons, traveling on the trains, were apparently in danger. Neither the railway stations were up-to-the-mark, nor the track and the signals were OK.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that not a single component was in proper order in the Railways.

He said that the audit report clarified that the Railways was facing losses in billions of rupees.

Later, after summoning the Federal minister, the secretary andchief executive officer, the case was adjourned till Tuesday.