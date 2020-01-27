UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Takes Up Audit Report About Railways Losses

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:53 PM

Supreme Court takes up audit report about Railways losses

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday took note of malpractices and losses in Railways, as pointed out in an audit report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday took note of malpractices and losses in Railways, as pointed out in an audit report.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case, related to the Railways.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice expressed displeasure over the audit report, observing that no other department was facing such corruption.

He said that all Railways records were manual, instead of being computerized.The people were at risk while traveling on trains, he added.

He asked about the follow-up of train fire incident and Railways lawyer explained that an inquiry against two suspects was underway.

Justice Gulzar pointed out that the department had failed to install proper tracks and signals to ensure the safety of the passengers.

He said the world was developing the transportation system including bullet trains but Pakistan still lacked advanced passenger and goods trains.

The Chief Justice said the entire Railways department seemed to be involved in politics and persons, traveling on the trains, were apparently in danger. Neither the railway stations were up-to-the-mark, nor the track and the signals were OK.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that not a single component was in proper order in the Railways.

He said that the audit report clarified that the Railways was facing losses in billions of rupees.

Later, after summoning the Federal minister, the secretary andchief executive officer, the case was adjourned till Tuesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Corruption Fire Supreme Court World All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

2 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

4 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

4 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

4 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.