ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday terminated the appeal of the National Highway Authority (NHA) challenging the decision of the Peshawar High Court for the increasing of the land price for the Peshawar motorway.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the NHA's appeal. The petitioner adopted the stance that it had purchased the land against Rs35,000 per marla but the PHC had increased the price to Rs70,000.

The chief justice remarked that the NHA had purchased the land in 2006 but had yet to pay the money to the people.

He remarked that compensation for forcibly depriving the citizen from their lands couldn't be made even after paying the money.

The CJP remarked that the affectees of Mangla and Tarbela were shifted to Lodhran where the whole families were separated from each other.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the graves of forefathers were also important in our family system and making the people distance themselves from this was also meanness.

The court directed the NHA to pay the compensations to the land owners and upheld the verdict of the Peshawar High Court.