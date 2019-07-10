UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court To Decide PO, RO's Order To Be Considered As Court Verdict Or Not: Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:25 PM

Supreme Court to decide PO, RO's order to be considered as court verdict or not: Chief Justice of Pakistan



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa while hearing a provincial assembly matter Wednesday observed that the apex court would determine in near future that the orders of election supervising officials, including presiding officers (POs) and returning officers (ROs) should be considered as court orders or not.

The chief justice headed the bench, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, which heard the election matter of Maulvi Muhammad Hanif, a candidate for the Balochistan Assembly.

Advocate Ibrahim Satti, counsel for Hanif, said the returning officer had rejected his candidate's papers, citing him 'dishonest' in his rejection decision.

The CJP remarked that such a thing could happen if wring statements were submitted by the candidates.

He asked the counsel to wait till next elections as it was an old matter as the election for the respective constituency had also been held.

He pointed out that the court was considering was some different matter while he (counsel) was talking about Article 62(1)f. The matter here was whether the order of a presiding officer and a returning officer should be considered as a court order or not, he added.

The apex court, the CJP, said would decide the matter in some other case.

Ibrahim Satti said the court had determined in the Allah Dino case that the disqualification to contest elections would be for life.

He said the returning officer had issued orders in this case.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the Allah Dino case was filed in the Supreme Court against orders of the high court.

