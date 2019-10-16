UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court To Determine Definition Of Terrorism By This Month: Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:43 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Wednesday said Supreme Court would announce its verdict in the case to determine the definition of terrorism by this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Wednesday said Supreme Court would announce its verdict in the case to determine the definition of terrorism by this month.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, heard the case and acquitted accused Kale Khan involved in terrorism.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said every serious crime did not fall into the category of terrorism.

He asked the state prosecutor to correct the definition of terrorism, due to which terror cases were being piled up.

The state prosecutor said Kale Khan murdered Ghulam Mohammad in the court premises.

The chief justice said the murder incident happened because of personal enmity adding many confusions would be removed after this definition on terrorism.

Kale Khan was sentenced to death by the trial court while the high court converted his death sentenced into life imprisonment.

