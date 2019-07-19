UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court To Hear AC Judge Arshad Malik Video Controversy Case On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:55 PM

Supreme Court (SC) will hear a case regarding conducting of inquiry of allegations levelled through video against Accountability Court (AC) judge Arshad Malik on July, 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) will hear a case regarding conducting of inquiry of allegations levelled through video against Accountability Court (AC) judge Arshad Malik on July, 23.

According to the cause list issued by the court on Friday, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the case.

