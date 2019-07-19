Supreme Court to hear AC judge Arshad Malik video controversy case on Tuesday

Supreme Court (SC) will hear a case regarding conducting of inquiry of allegations levelled through video against Accountability Court (AC) judge Arshad Malik on July, 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Supreme Court (SC) will hear a case regarding conducting of inquiry of allegations levelled through video against Accountability Court (AC) judge Arshad Malik on July , 23.

According to the cause list issued by the court on Friday, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the case.