ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court would take up bail petition of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means case on Tuesday (Today).

Siraj Durrani had surrendered before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 3, 2021.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik would hear the case.

According to the NAB, the petitioner (Agha Siraj) was presently Speaker Sindh Assembly and while holding as Minister of Local Government Department, Sindh (from year 12.04.2008 to 20.03.2013) his family members, associates, domestic workers etc are identified as 'Benamidars' of the properties actually owned by him.