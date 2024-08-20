Open Menu

Supreme Court To Hear Bail Petitions Of Accused In May 9 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024

Supreme Court to hear bail petitions of accused in May 9 cases

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear post arrest bail petition on Wednesday filed by two accused allegedly involved in riots of May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear post arrest bail petition on Wednesday filed by two accused allegedly involved in riots of May 9.

A division bench, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah would take up the case for hearing on August 21.

The Registrar Office of the top court has issued the cause list in this regard.

