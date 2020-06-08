UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court To Hear Case Regarding Illegal Allotments Of Government Residences On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

The Supreme Court has fixed the suo moto notice case regarding illegal allotments of government residences for hearing on June 10 (Wednesday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed the suo moto notice case regarding illegal allotments of government residences for hearing on June 10 (Wednesday).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear the case.The notices had been issued to all parties including Attorney General and Provincial Advocate Generals.

