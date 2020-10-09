UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court To Hear Case Regarding Unannounced Load Shedding In Sindh On Oct 13

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

Supreme Court to hear case regarding unannounced load shedding in Sindh on Oct 13

The Supreme Court Friday fixed the suo moto notice case regarding unannounced power load shedding in Sindh for hearing on October 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Friday fixed the suo moto notice case regarding unannounced power load shedding in Sindh for hearing on October 13.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan would hear the case here at principal seat.

Notices were issued to the Attorney General for Pakistan, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Secretary Power Division, K-Electric, CEO HESCO and CEO SEPCO.

The same bench would also hear Um-e-Rubab Chandio's application regarding arrest of accused involved in triple murder at Mehar, Sindh on October 12.

Notices were issued to the Advocate General Sindh, IG Sindh and DIG Hyderabad to appear before the court on Monday.

The court also fixed a case pertaining to pricing mechanism and management of the usage of underground water on October 14.

The court issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan, all four Advocate Generals, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and others to appear before the bench.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Islamabad Load Shedding Supreme Court Water Nepra Hyderabad Same Mehar October All Southern Electric Power Company Limited Arab Court

Recent Stories

Awarding of Nobel Peace Prize a moving recognition ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed Ehsan-ul-haq Leghari posted as Project Co ..

1 minute ago

Weather further delays Eifel Grand Prix practice

1 minute ago

PTA blocks TikTok on failure to develop unlawful c ..

1 minute ago

International standard infrastructure to be provid ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.