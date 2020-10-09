Supreme Court to hear case regarding unannounced load shedding in Sindh on Oct 13

The Supreme Court Friday fixed the suo moto notice case regarding unannounced power load shedding in Sindh for hearing on October 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Friday fixed the suo moto notice case regarding unannounced power load shedding in Sindh for hearing on October 13.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan would hear the case here at principal seat.

Notices were issued to the Attorney General for Pakistan, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Secretary Power Division, K-Electric, CEO HESCO and CEO SEPCO.

The same bench would also hear Um-e-Rubab Chandio's application regarding arrest of accused involved in triple murder at Mehar, Sindh on October 12.

Notices were issued to the Advocate General Sindh, IG Sindh and DIG Hyderabad to appear before the court on Monday.

The court also fixed a case pertaining to pricing mechanism and management of the usage of underground water on October 14.

The court issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan, all four Advocate Generals, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and others to appear before the bench.