UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court To Hear Faisal Vawda's Appeal Against Disqualification On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Supreme Court to hear Faisal Vawda's appeal against disqualification on Monday

The Supreme Court would hear Pakistan Tehreek-I-insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda's appeal against his disqualification on Monday (October 3).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court would hear Pakistan Tehreek-I-insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda's appeal against his disqualification on Monday (October 3).

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would start hearing the case on day-to-day basis.

Faisal Vawda had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) Feb 9 order which led to his disqualification as senator for life.

At previous hearing, Advocate Wasim Sajjad counsel for Faisal Vawda had complained that hearing had been adjourned several times without any progress.

Upon this, the court had assured him that there would be no further delay.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress October Court Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says Did Not Th ..

Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says Did Not Think It Wise to Include Ukraine ..

31 seconds ago
 Dar appreciates refinancing of syndicate facility ..

Dar appreciates refinancing of syndicate facility of $2.24bln by China

33 seconds ago
 ECC approves transfer price on imported urea at Rs ..

ECC approves transfer price on imported urea at Rs 2150 per bag

35 seconds ago
 Soldier martyred thwarting terrorists' attack from ..

Soldier martyred thwarting terrorists' attack from across border in Kurram

36 seconds ago
 US Has Not Seen Actions From Russia Indicating Pre ..

US Has Not Seen Actions From Russia Indicating Preparations to Use Nukes - Blink ..

20 minutes ago
 UN slams 'callous' suicide attack on education cen ..

UN slams 'callous' suicide attack on education centre in Kabul

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.