ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Supreme Court will take up the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case on the next Tuesday, October 22.

A three-member apex court bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, would hear the case.

The Registrar Office had issued notices to the attorney general and other respondents of the case.