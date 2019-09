Supreme Court would hear the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case on Thursday (September 19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Supreme Court would hear the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case on Thursday ( September 19).

The attorney general had moved to the apex court over GIDC ordinance and sought early hearing of the case.

He had filed a petition at the Supreme Court Registrar Office on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking early hearing of the case.