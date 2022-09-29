UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court To Hear Imran Khan's Plea Against NAB Amendment Law On October 4

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan's plea against NAB amendment law on October 4

The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Law on October 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Law on October 4.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will hear the petition.

Notices have been issued to the Attorney General for Pakistan, NAB Additional Prosecutor General and others.

Imran Khan, in the petition, has requested the SC to declare the NAB Amendment Law null and void.

