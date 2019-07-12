Supreme Court to hear judge Arshad Malik’s case on July 16

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will hear a petition on the video scandal on July 16.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) The Supreme Court has fixed judge Arshad Malik’s case pertaining to his video scandal for hearing.

Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza had filed a petition over the video scandal in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The petitioner had demanded the Supreme Court to investigate the matter itself. An inquiry should be conducted to reveal the truth, he added.

The petitioner adopted that the video scandal has raised questions over the independence of judiciary.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday decided to remove Arshad Malik as accountability court judge after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz unveiled his alleged video during a press conference.

The court's spokesman said that acting chief justice of IHC has written a letter to law ministry, seeking to withdraw services of Arshad Malik.

In a press conference last week, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by PML-N UK leader and Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.