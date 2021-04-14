UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court To Hear Justice Isa's Review Petition On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:53 PM

Supreme Court to hear Justice Isa's review petition on Thursday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed April 15 (Thursday) to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition against the June 19, 2020 verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed April 15 (Thursday) to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition against the June 19, 2020 verdict.

Earlier today, Justice Qazi Faez Isa filed an application with the SC to have an immediate hearing of his review plea under order XXXIII Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980.

The hearing was fixed for April 13 but was adjourned with other similar review petitions, the application stated.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court April June 2020

Recent Stories

DIG chairs meeting to review law & order situation ..

33 seconds ago

ED notifies transfer, posting of high raking offic ..

34 seconds ago

3892 corona patients recovered

35 seconds ago

Success can be achieved by committing to excellenc ..

37 seconds ago

Regional Head in France's Southeast Pre-Orders 500 ..

3 minutes ago

Markets, shops to remain closed after 6pm

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.