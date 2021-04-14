(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed April 15 (Thursday) to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition against the June 19, 2020 verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed April 15 (Thursday) to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition against the June 19, 2020 verdict.

Earlier today, Justice Qazi Faez Isa filed an application with the SC to have an immediate hearing of his review plea under order XXXIII Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980.

The hearing was fixed for April 13 but was adjourned with other similar review petitions, the application stated.