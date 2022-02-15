Supreme Court to hear Monal Restaurant case on Wednesday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Registrar Office to fix the appeal of Monal Restaurant for Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Registrar Office to fix the appeal of Monal Restaurant for Wednesday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the petitioner, pleaded the court to hear the appeals today (Tuesday) after numbering it.

Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan asked whether the Islamabad High Court had announced the detailed decision.

The counsel said the high court had not announced the detailed decision yet. He said that the certified copy of the short order could also not be obtained. The case file was in the adjudicating judge's chambers so no copy could be found, he added.

He pleaded the court to hear the case without a certified copy of the judgment. A copy of the judgment attached with the appeal was taken from the website of the high court, he added.