Supreme Court to hear Pakistan Steel Mills case on June 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court to hear the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) case on June 9.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court to hear the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) case on June 9.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would take up the case on Tuesday.

The Registrar Office had served notices to the parties for the hearing.

According to a report submitted by the PSM management stated that it had decided to lay off 7784 out of 8884 employees of Pakistan Steel Mills. Only one thousand employees could be accommodated, the report stated.

They stated that the decision to fire the employees was taken at the Human Resource board meeting on April 15. The government has to pay Rs40 billion to the current and former employees of PSM, it added.

The report stated that the steel mills had to close due to heavy losses from 2009 to 2015.

The number of employees was more than 27,000 in 1990 while in 2019, the number of employees was 9350, it added.

The report stated that Rs30 billion had been paid to the employees of the closed mill since 2015.

The report stated that the the Federal government had so far paid Rs92 billion in bailout packages and salaries while various projects caused a loss of Rs229 billion to the national exchequer.

The Steel Mills management called for immediate appointment of new CEO.

According to report the steel mill had been running without a head for a year.

The report also requested the help of police and Rangers to end the illegal possession of steel mill land.

The Steel Mill management requested that the federal government should be ordered to pay all dues to the employees on dismissal.