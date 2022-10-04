UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court To Hear Petition Against NAB Amendments On Daily Basis

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 10:04 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law on daily basis

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, CJP Bandial asked Khawaja Haris, counsel for Imran Khan, how the recent amendments had made the NAB law ineffective and how the same were violation of basic human rights.

Khawaja Haris relied said that several corruption cases were withdrawn after the amendments in several clauses, which had given relaxation to the government officials.

The chief justice observed that neither NAB nor the Federal Government had submitted their responses in the case so far.

Justice Ijaz said NAB had verbally stated that it would adopt the arguments of the attorney general.

The chief justice said the court would to see if the new law violated the Constitution and fundamental rights.

Later, the court adjourned the case till Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

