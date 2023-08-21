A three-member bench of the Supreme Court would hear the appeal of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on August 23, in Toshakhana criminal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A three-member bench of the Supreme Court would hear the appeal of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on August 23, in Toshakhana criminal case.

The bench would be headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

It may be mentioned here that the former prime minister had challenged the verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dated August 3, before the top court. The IHC bench had remanded back the matter pertaining maintainability of the criminal case to the additional session court.

The trial court had announced a three-year jail term for Imran Khan along with an Rs100,000 fine in Toshakhana criminal case.