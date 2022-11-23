UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court To Hear Punjab Chief Secretary Forced Leave Case With Police Transfers Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 08:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the petition against the forced leave of Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Afzal along with the police department political transfer posting case.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the criminal justice system was being affected by the transfer of police officers.

The Chief Secretaries and IGs were appointed by the Federal Government, he added.

The petitioner's lawyer Haris Azmat told the court that the case involved a legal point as according to the law, the term of the Chief Secretary was four years. The present Chief Secretary was forcibly sent on leave while the Chief Secretary Punjab did not even apply for leave, he added.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

