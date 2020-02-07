The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri against his disqualification and re-election in the constituency from the election tribunal on February 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri against his disqualification and re-election in the constituency from the election tribunal on February 11.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi, will hear the petition.

The previous hearing was adjourned without proceedings on the request of Qasim Suri.

The election tribunal had disqualified Qasim Suri from National Assembly seatNA-265 (Quetta-II) on a plea from Balochistan National Party (BNP) leaderLashkari Raisani over the recovery of bogus votes.