The Supreme Court will hold full court reference on the eve Justice Mushir Alam's retirement on August 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court will hold full court reference on the eve Justice Mushir Alam's retirement on August 17.

According to notice issued by SC Registrar Office, on the retirement of Supreme Court judge Justice Mushir Alam a full court reference has been scheduled in Court Room No.

1 on Tuesday (August 17).

Judges of the Supreme Court, senior lawyers and bar associations representatives would participate in the reference.