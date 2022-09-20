Supreme Court to organize 9th International Judicial Conference on Sept 23, 24

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan is organizing a two-day conference on "Administration of Justice: 75 years reflecting on the past and looking towards the future" on September 23-24 at the Supreme Court

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, being Chairman of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), will chair the inauguration and closing ceremonies of the conference. Dignitaries, including the Chief Justice/Judges, jurists, members from academia and experts on designated themes from all over the world will participate in the conference.

The conference is going to provide a wonderful platform to discuss the challenges confronting the justice sector and offer deeper insights to determine the way forward and the future policy course in the delivery of expeditious justice for the citizens of Pakistan.

The year 2022 is the 75th year of independence of Pakistan. Various institutions in the public sector have started activities to reflect upon the achievements and the challenges faced during the journey traversed so far.

Likewise, it is the right time to collectively review the efforts and contribution made by the judiciary and to draw a roadmap for the future ensuring better administration of justice and rule of law in the country.