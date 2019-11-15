Supreme Court to review constitutional status of internment centres : Chief Justice of Pakistan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Friday observed that internment centres may have been formed under the doctrine of necessity but the court would review their constitutional status

He made these remarks while heading a five-member larger bench with Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Faez Isa which heard the Federal and the K-P governments' appeal against the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) order to annul the K-P Action (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, 2019.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that the word of non-state elements surfaced after 9/11 and non-state elements did not have basic rights.

He asked did the institutions have evidence of detainees being non-state elements? The Attorney General said that the institutions had all details and evidences.

The Chief Justice said that the question before the court was about constitutional status of internment centres. The court would not review that these internment centres are working right or not, he added.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor said that army was fighting againstthose people who enter Pakistan for terrorism.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Wednesday.