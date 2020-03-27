UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court To Take Up Case On Mar 30, Against Islamabad High Court's Judgment For Release Of 408 Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:19 PM

Supreme Court to take up case on Mar 30, against Islamabad High Court's judgment for release of 408 prisoners

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday fixed March 30, a date to take up a petition challenging the judgment of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the release of 408 prisoners from jail in wake of COVID-19 risk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday fixed March 30, a date to take up a petition challenging the judgment of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the release of 408 prisoners from jail in wake of COVID-19 risk.

A larger bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed would pick up the case for hearing on coming Monday. Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin would be other members the bench.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the IHC had acceded from its authority for giving this judgment.

He said it was the mandate of the government to introduce policy for the under trial prisoners in jails.

The petition further stated that the IHC had exercised suo moto jurisdictions on the ground that a national calamity had been declared by the Federal government in the wake of coronavirus threat and that the situation in the overcrowded prisoner in the Adiala Jail was alarming.

It further said that the IHC's order was also against the concept of the trichotomy of powers between legislature, executive and the judiciary.

The petition said the ambit and scope of powers of the high court was not as wide as of the Supreme Court under the law.

It read that the judgment was also violation of Article 10 A of the Constitution as it deprive victims of their constitutional right of due process of law as no notice was issued to the respective complainants.

The petition said approximately, 400 criminals/wrongdoers had been granted an unprecedented and unconstitutional relief at the cost & expense of constitutional right of a complainant in the respective FIRs.

The petition prayed the court to dismiss the IHC's judgment dated March 20. The petition was moved by Raja Muhammad Nadeem Advocate through his counsel Nayab Gardezi Advocate.

