Supreme Court Turns Down Peshawar High Court Verdict About Girls College Establishment In Khyber Agency

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:36 PM

Supreme Court (SC) Thursday turned down Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict about the establishment of girls degree college in Khyber Agency - a district of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Thursday turned down Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict about the establishment of girls degree college in Khyber Agency - a district of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case through video link from SC Peshawar Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said the court could not intervene in government's affairs like this. The government should establish the college as per its policy and resources, he added.

He also disagreed with PHC's ruling to implement its decision within a month.

The chief justice said schools and colleges for girls should be built in tribal districts but it was purely a government job and the court should not interfere in it.

He said if the apex court upheld the decision of PHC today, it would set a wrong precedence.

The government counsel said it was the policy of the government to distribute funds on equal basis in all the districts of the province.

